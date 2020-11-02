News / World

Edward Snowden applies for dual U.S.-Russian citizenship

Xinhua
  20:21 UTC+8, 2020-11-02       0
 Former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden said Monday he wishes to apply for dual U.S.-Russian citizenship in a post on his Twitter account.
   "After years of separation from our parents, my wife and I have no desire to be separated from our son. That's why, in this era of pandemics and closed borders, we're applying for dual US-Russian citizenship," Snowden expressed on Twitter.

   "And I look forward to the day I can return to the States, so the whole family can be reunited," he added.

   Snowden, who has recently been granted permanent residence in Russia, shocked the world in 2013 by revealing that the US intelligence agencies utilized programs such as PRISM to conduct mass surveillance, targeting even state and government leaders of U.S. allies.

   Snowden has been taking refuge in Russia since then and is wanted by the United States on charges of espionage and theft of government property.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
