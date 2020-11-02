India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 8.2 mln, Philippines reports 2,298 new cases

Confirmed COVID-19 cases continued to climb in Asia-Pacific on Monday as India recorded 45,231 new cases, taking the tally to 8,229,313.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases continued to climb in Asia-Pacific on Monday as India recorded 45,231 new cases, taking the tally to 8,229,313, according to the latest data released by India's federal health ministry.

With 496 deaths since Sunday morning, the death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 122,607, according to the ministry's data.

Still there are 561,908 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 7,544,798 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,298 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number to 385,400.

The DOH said 87 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 348,830. The death toll climbed to 7,269 after 32 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines saw a downward trend, a spokesperson for the DOH said at an online media briefing on Monday, adding that the number of COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks was 25 percent less than those recorded three to four weeks ago.

Bangladesh reported 1,736 new confirmed cases and 25 new deaths, bringing its total tally to 410,988 with 5,966 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 12,891 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country rose to 327,901 with 1,961 new recoveries, said the DGHS.

Malaysia reported 834 new infections, the health ministry said, bringing the national total to 33,339.

Two new deaths had been reported, pushing the death toll to 251.

Another 900 patients had been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 23,120, or 69.3 percent of all cases.

The Afghan public health ministry reported 132 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients to 41,633 since the outbreak of the virus in February in the country.

A statement from the ministry said five more patients had died over the period, pushing the number of COVID-19-related deaths to 1,541.

South Korea reported 97 more cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 26,732.

Of the new cases, 20 were Seoul residents and 40 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Eighteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,796.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 468.

New Zealand reported four new cases from managed isolation and no new community cases.

The country's total number of active cases is 81, and the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,607.