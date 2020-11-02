News / World

Iran reports 8,289 daily COVID-19 cases, 628,780 in total

Xinhua
  20:34 UTC+8, 2020-11-02       0
 Iran's health ministry reported 8,289 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total nationwide number to 628,780.
Xinhua
  20:34 UTC+8, 2020-11-02       0

 Iran's health ministry reported 8,289 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total nationwide number to 628,780.

   The pandemic has so far claimed 35,738 lives in Iran, up by 440 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

   A total of 491,247 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 5,315 remain in intensive care units, she added.

   According to the spokeswoman, 5,001,422 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Monday.

   Currently, the risk of infection is high in 27 Iranian provinces, Lari noted. Iranian coronavirus taskforce on Saturday announced the extension of restrictive measures in high-risk areas until Nov. 14.

   Following the COVID-19 resurgence in Iran over the past month, the health authorities have reintroduced strict protective measures and compulsory use of face masks in the capital Tehran and other major cities of the country as well as some restrictions on intercity travels.

   Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     