Iran reports 8,289 daily COVID-19 cases, 628,780 in total

Iran's health ministry reported 8,289 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total nationwide number to 628,780.

The pandemic has so far claimed 35,738 lives in Iran, up by 440 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

A total of 491,247 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 5,315 remain in intensive care units, she added.

According to the spokeswoman, 5,001,422 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Monday.

Currently, the risk of infection is high in 27 Iranian provinces, Lari noted. Iranian coronavirus taskforce on Saturday announced the extension of restrictive measures in high-risk areas until Nov. 14.

Following the COVID-19 resurgence in Iran over the past month, the health authorities have reintroduced strict protective measures and compulsory use of face masks in the capital Tehran and other major cities of the country as well as some restrictions on intercity travels.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.