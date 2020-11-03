News / World

French schools honor a 'quiet hero' in silence

Reuters
  00:14 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0
Schools across France held a minute's silence on Monday in memory of teacher Samuel Paty who was beheaded by a Chechen teenager for showing cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad.
Reuters
  00:14 UTC+8, 2020-11-03       0
French schools honor a quiet hero in silence
AFP

A high school student takes part in a tribute to French teacher Samuel Paty on Monday.

Schools across France held a minute’s silence on Monday in memory of teacher Samuel Paty who was beheaded by a Chechen teenager for showing cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad during a class on freedom of expression.

With France at its highest security level following further attacks since Paty’s killing, some 12 million pupils returned to school for the first time since the 47-year-old was slain in broad daylight on the eve of a two-week school holiday.

French President Emmanuel Macron cast the killing as an attack on French values and the Republic itself. But his insistence that France will not compromise on basic freedoms of belief and expression has provoked outcry among Muslims worldwide.

“The idea of terrorism is to create hatred,” Macron wrote in a message to schoolchildren on social media. “We will pull through this together.”

Pupils stood in silence at 11am and teachers reminded them of their rights and duties in a “free democracy.”

Prime Minister Jean Castex marked the tribute alongside staff at Le Bois d’Aulne college where Paty taught. Police guarded the gates of the high school.

Macron has described Paty as a “quiet hero” dedicated to instilling the values of the Republic in his pupils and the embodiment of France’s “desire to break the will of the terrorists.”

Teachers across France read a letter written to their profession by Jean Jaures in which the 19th century politician set out their role in nurturing young citizens.

“They will be citizens and they must know what a free democracy is, what rights confers on them, what duties the sovereignty of the nation imposes on them,” Jaures wrote.

France has deployed extra soldiers to protect places of worship and schools following further attacks since Paty’s killing, including in a church in Nice and against a priest in Lyon.

Paty’s murder convulsed secular France, where the separation of church and state is fiercely defended. It also exposed the fault lines cleaving a country where some Muslims see the government’s use of secular laws as a tool to suppress their religious beliefs.

Macron has enraged Muslims around the globe by describing Islam as “a religion in crisis all over the world” and defending free speech that some deem blasphemous or inflammatory.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     