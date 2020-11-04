News / World

IS claims it carried out Kabul Uni attack

AFP
  01:02 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0
The Islamic State group claimed a brutal shooting at one of Afghanistan's main universities on Monday that killed at least 22 people.
AFP
  01:02 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0
IS claims it carried out Kabul Uni attack
AFP

A woman walks past a banner a day after gunmen stormed Kabul university in Kabul on Tuesday.

The Islamic State group claimed a brutal shooting at one of Afghanistan’s main universities on Monday that killed at least 22 people.

“Two Islamic State fighters managed to attack a gathering set up by the Afghan government at the Kabul University for the graduation of judges and investigators after completing a course at the university,” the group’s propaganda arm Amaq said.

“The two fighters targeted the graduates with automatic weapons ... then clashed with security forces” guarding the ceremony as well as reinforcements, it added.

Monday’s attack, which came as violence surges across Afghanistan, marked the second time in less than two weeks that an educational institution was targeted in the capital.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     