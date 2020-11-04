News / World

US public on gun-buying spree in months leading to election: media

Xinhua
  09:29 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0
The US public has been on a sustained gun-buying spree in the months leading up to a bitterly contested election, reported BuzzFeed News on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  09:29 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0

The US public has been on a sustained gun-buying spree in the months leading up to a bitterly contested election, reported BuzzFeed News on Tuesday.

The US shattered all records for gun sales in 2020, "spiking in the early months of the pandemic and during the summer's racial justice protests, and continuing at historically high levels right up to an election mired by fears of growing unrest," said the report.

The news website estimated US gun sales from the FBI's background check data using a method developed by Jurgen Brauer of the consultancy Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting.

Total 2020 gun sales, currently standing around 18.6 million, could reach 22 million by the end of the year — a huge increase on Brauer's estimate of 13.9 million for 2019, said the report.

According to the report, the 2020 gun sales surge "seems to be a response to widespread anxiety about civil unrest as the nation has struggled with a pandemic, protests against police violence, and growing concerns about the potential for serious political violence around the election."

Many of the people rushing to buy guns in 2020 are first-time buyers, said the report, citing new research from Nicole Kravitz-Wirtz, professional researcher in the Violence Prevention Research Program at the UC Davis School of Medicine, and her colleagues.

The researchers also found that more people are reporting keeping at least one gun loaded and not locked away in a gun cabinet.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     