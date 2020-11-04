News / World

Trump wins key battleground Florida: US networks

AFP
  14:32 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0
The US president won on Tuesday in Florida, one of the most important battleground states in his battle for reelection against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
AFP
  14:32 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0
Trump wins key battleground Florida: US networks
AFP

Supporters of US President Donald Trump rally in front of Cuban restaurant Versailles in Miami, Florida, on November 3. 

US President Donald Trump won on Tuesday in Florida, one of the most important battleground states in his battle for reelection against Democratic challenger Joe Biden, US media projected.

With 29 electoral votes, the Sunshine State was seen as a must-win for Trump. He also won the state in 2016, besting Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than a percentage point.

The state is famous for nail-bitingly close election results, perhaps the most famous in 2000 between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore, and its voters have picked the winner in 18 of the past 20 presidential elections.

Biden said on early Wednesday he believes he is "on track" to defeating Trump, and called for Americans to have patience with vote-counting as several swing states remain up in the air.

Trump wins key battleground Florida: US networks
AFP

Jill Biden watches her husband Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speak during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, early on November 4.

"We believe we are on track to win this election," Biden told supporters in nationally broadcast remarks delivered in his home city of Wilmington, Delaware, adding: "It ain't over until every vote is counted."

The 77-year-old former vice president also said he was "confident" about the state of Arizona, a battleground that Trump won in 2016 but which Biden was substantially leading in with about 77 percent of ballots counted.

Trump said he expected a "big win" and accused Democrats of trying to "steal" the election after rival Biden predicted victory.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election," Trump wrote on Twitter moments after Biden told supporters he expected to win.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
Twitter
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     