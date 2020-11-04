News / World

US cruise industry extends sailing suspension until end of year

Xinhua
  19:15 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0
The Cruise Lines International Association said Tuesday that its members have agreed to extend the suspension of US sailing operations through December 31.
Xinhua
  19:15 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) said Tuesday that its members have agreed to extend the suspension of US sailing operations through December 31.

Members of the CLIA "will use the remainder of the year to prepare for the implementation of extensive measures to address COVID-19 safety" under the guidance of public health experts and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the CLIA said in a press release.

The CLIA, which represents 95 percent of global ocean-going cruise capacity, estimates that the suspension of cruises since mid-March has resulted in a loss of over US$25 billion in economic activity and more than 164,000 American jobs, according to the release.

The announcement came just days after the CDC lifted its months-long no-sail order with new guidelines for resumption of passenger cruises despite a spike in US COVID-19 infections.

Based on the CDC's guidelines, cruise ship operators to resume carrying passengers have to demonstrate their procedures for testing, quarantining and isolating passengers and crew, build test labs on all ships, make their own arrangements to isolate or quarantine passengers on shore if needed, and conduct mock voyages with volunteers playing passengers who get sick.

The CDC ordered cruise ships to stop sailing to US ports in mid-March after several coronavirus outbreaks on cruise ships and has extended the no-sail order several times.

The United States has recorded more than 9.37 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 232,000 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     