News / World

Maldives anticipates golden year for tourism in 2022

Xinhua
  19:23 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0
Minister of Tourism of the Maldives Abdulla Mausoom has said 2022 will be a golden year for tourism in the country, local media reported on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  19:23 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0

Minister of Tourism of the Maldives Abdulla Mausoom has said 2022 will be a golden year for tourism in the country, local media reported on Wednesday.

Mausoom was quoted by state-owned PSM News as saying that special activities were being planned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Maldives' opening up to tourism in 2022.

Maussom said discussions were underway to formulate special programs across the country that would boost the revenue of tourism sector.

Maldives' tourism sector formally began in 1972 and is the country's main GDP contributor.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     