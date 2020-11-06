News / World

Maldives extends state of health emergency to Dec. 5 over COVID-19

Xinhua
  18:36 UTC+8, 2020-11-06
The Maldives has extended the State of Public Health Emergency until December 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported on Friday.
Xinhua
  18:36 UTC+8, 2020-11-06       0

State-owned PSM News, citing a circular signed by Health Minister Ahmed Naseem, reported that the state of health emergency initially declared on March 12 will be extended until December 5 due to the ongoing risk of COVID-19.

According to local laws, the State of Public Health Emergency grants the Director General of Health special powers to isolate and quarantine individuals.

A total of 71 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the country on Thursday, raising the total case count to 11,893, according to the Health Protection Agency (HPA).

According to the HPA, 11,010 patients have fully recovered from COVID-19 while 38 have died so far.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
