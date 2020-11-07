News / World

Thailand's ministry of health approves proposal to slash quarantine days from 14 to 10 days

Xinhua
  19:57 UTC+8, 2020-11-07       0
Thailand's ministry of health has approved the proposal to reduce the mandatory quarantine period for tourists under the special tourist visa from 14 to 10 days.
Xinhua
  19:57 UTC+8, 2020-11-07       0

Thailand's Ministry of Public Health's Public Health Emergency Operation Centre has approved the proposal to reduce the mandatory quarantine period for tourists under the special tourist visa (STV) from 14 to 10 days, said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday.

However, the minister said the shortening of the quarantine days only applies to tourists coming from certain countries or regions including China, Vietnam, South Korea and Australia, as they are deemed low-risk by Thai health agencies.

The 14-day quarantine period for high-risk countries remains in place.

Anutin cited Thailand's low risk level to the COVID-19 infections, adding that the health system has become more experienced in handling the disease effectively since it emerged 10 months ago.

The move to slowly open up the country is progressing as Thailand's tourism-reliant economy had been heavily crippled by the pandemic fallout.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     