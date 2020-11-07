Thailand's ministry of health approves proposal to slash quarantine days from 14 to 10 days

Thailand's ministry of health has approved the proposal to reduce the mandatory quarantine period for tourists under the special tourist visa from 14 to 10 days.

Thailand's Ministry of Public Health's Public Health Emergency Operation Centre has approved the proposal to reduce the mandatory quarantine period for tourists under the special tourist visa (STV) from 14 to 10 days, said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday.

However, the minister said the shortening of the quarantine days only applies to tourists coming from certain countries or regions including China, Vietnam, South Korea and Australia, as they are deemed low-risk by Thai health agencies.

The 14-day quarantine period for high-risk countries remains in place.

Anutin cited Thailand's low risk level to the COVID-19 infections, adding that the health system has become more experienced in handling the disease effectively since it emerged 10 months ago.

The move to slowly open up the country is progressing as Thailand's tourism-reliant economy had been heavily crippled by the pandemic fallout.