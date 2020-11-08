Malaysia reports 852 new COVID-19 cases, total cases pass 40,000 mark

Malaysia reported 852 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, bringing the national total to 40,209.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 13 of the new cases are imported and with the remainder being local transmissions. The majority of the new cases are from eastern state of Sabah, with 524 of the new cases reported in the state.

Four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 286.

Another 825 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 28,234, or 70.2 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 11,689 active cases, 94 are being held in intensive care and 32 of those are in need of assisted breathing.