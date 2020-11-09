India's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 92.56 pct

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in India on Monday increased to 92.56 percent, the country's health ministry said.

"Till now, 7,917,373 patients have been cured and 509,673 patients are under active medical supervision," the ministry said. "The recovery rate is now 92.56 percent."

During the last 24 hours, 45,903 fresh positive cases and 490 deaths were reported in the country.

According to the health ministry, the constant increase in recoveries has ensured the reduction in actual caseload and currently, there are 5.95 percent of the total positive cases in the country.

"For the second day, new cases reported in the last 24 hours did not cross the 50,000 mark. A total of 45,903 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. New daily cases continue to trend downwards with the success of Jan-Andolan (mass movement) in promoting COVID-19 appropriate behavior," the health ministry said. "The trend of recoveries outnumbering new cases has continued for the 37th day."

According to the health ministry, the number of recovered patients has overtaken active cases by more than 15 times.

"India's cumulative positivity rate has also declined as new cases decline but the focus on testing remains a prime commitment of the government," the ministry said.

Health officials said the successful implementation of test, track and treat strategy along with timely and appropriate treatment has led to the consistent slide in the fatality rate.

"The national Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has fallen to 1.48 percent today," the ministry said.

India has progressively maintained a low CFR compared to the global average.

India's health ministry said 79 percent of the new cases are from 10 states -- Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Delhi has reported the highest daily new cases, also its highest tally so far with 7,745 new cases. Delhi is followed by Maharashtra with 5,585 cases and Kerala with 5,440 cases," the ministry said.

A report by the National Centre for Disease Control on Oct. 8 had projected that Delhi may see up to 15,000 COVID-19 cases per day in winter.

The capital city is presently experiencing the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India is in the grip of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday the health ministry said the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 8,553,657 including 126,611 deaths.