Indonesia reports 2,853 fresh COVID-19 cases, 75 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 2,853 within one day to 440,569, with the death toll adding by 75 to 14,689, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 3,968 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 372,266.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 716 new cases, Central Java 619, West Java 330, East Java 234 and West Sumatra 126.

No more new positive cases were found in four provinces - Bangka Belitung, West Kalimantan, Central Sulawesi and Papua.