UK falls silence to remember war dead on Armistice Day under COVID shadow

Britain fell silence on Wednesday as politicians and royals joined millions across the country on the Armistice Day to remember those who died in the World War I.
Veterans observe a 2-minute silence for Armistice day in remembrance of the nations war dead on November 11, 2020, at the Cenotaph in London.

Britain fell silence on Wednesday as politicians and royals joined millions across the country on the Armistice Day to remember those who died in the World War I.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince Charles and members of the armed forces were among those who attended a scaled-back Armistice Day service held at Westminster Abbey in London.

Wednesday also marks the centenary since the Cenotaph was unveiled on Whitehall to remember the fallen soldiers.

Despite coronavirus restrictions, Downing Street approved remembrance gatherings, providing they were outdoors and socially distanced.

While people usually turn out to lay poppy wreaths at their local war memorials, this year they were encouraged to stand in silence on their doorsteps or by their windows.

Commemorating the fallen soldiers of the World War I had to take place remotely this November. The Remembrance Sunday March was canceled and the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph was not open to the public due to coronavirus restrictions.

England last week entered into a month-long national lockdown, the second of its kind since the coronavirus outbreak began in Britain, in a bid to quell the resurgence of coronavirus.

To bring life back to normal, countries including Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States are racing against time to find a vaccine.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
