US state Georgia to hand recount presidential election ballots

Georgia, a southern US state, will conduct a statewide hand recount of presidential election ballots, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Wednesday.
AFP

Members of the Gwinnett County adjudication review panel look over remaining scanned ballots at the Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections office on November 8, 2020, in Lawrenceville, Georgia. 

Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a lead over President Donald Trump of more than 14,000 votes among nearly 5 million ballots cast in the state, according to NBC News.

"With the margin being so close, it will require a full, by-hand recount in each county," Raffensperger, a Republican, said at a press conference.

"This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvass all at once," he said.

The state will complete the recount in time to meet its November 20 deadline for certifying statewide election results, said Raffensperger.

Democrat Biden declared victory for the US presidential election on Saturday night, days after Election Day. Trump hasn't conceded and is mounting challenges in court over allegations of voter fraud and counting misconduct.

Biden has clinched at least 279 electoral votes, according to projections by US media networks. To win the White House, a candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes of the 538 in total.

After the election, each state has its legal deadline for certifying results, a process that frequently takes a few weeks and generally starts with counties certifying results to the state.

A federal law sets what is called the "Safe Harbor" deadline, falling on December 8 this year, the day by which states must submit the winner of the presidential election if they are to be insulated from legal disputes.

Electoral College representatives will meet six days later, on December 14, to formally select the next US president.

