Biden presses ahead with transition, names chief of staff

US President-elect Joe Biden pressed ahead with his transition on Wednesday, naming a seasoned Democratic operative as chief of staff.

US President-elect Joe Biden pressed ahead with his transition on Wednesday despite Donald Trump's refusal to acknowledge defeat, naming a seasoned Democratic operative as chief of staff in his first public White House personnel choice.

Biden tapped longtime aide Ron Klain, who previously served as his first chief of staff while vice president, acknowledging the two had a long road ahead in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic as well as healing a deeply divided nation.

"His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again," Biden said.

He made the announcement on Veterans Day in the US.

President Trump attended a separate, simultaneous ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington, in what should have been a moment of national unity but instead highlighted the Republican's refusal to acknowledge election defeat.

The president made no public remarks during the somber wreath-laying ceremony, his first official appearance since the November 3 vote.

Since media called the race four days ago Trump has not addressed the nation other than via Twitter and a written statement released to mark Veterans Day, and has not conceded to Biden, as is traditional once a winner is projected in a US vote.

AFP

'Honor of a lifetime'

Biden's Klain pick drew wide praise from Democrats.



Senate Democrat Elizabeth Warren called Klain a "super choice" for chief of staff because he "understands the magnitude of the health and economic crisis and he has the experience to lead this next administration through it."

In the same statement released by the Biden transition team, Klain, 59, said it was "the honor of a lifetime" to be named to the post.

Since his projected win was announced on Saturday, Biden has addressed the nation, set up a coronavirus taskforce, spoken with world leaders including Trump allies, begun vetting potential Cabinet members and delivered policy speeches.

On Wednesday he took congratulatory phone calls from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Meanwhile, Trump's only known activities outside the White House before Wednesday had been to play golf twice over the weekend.

Normally routine secret presidential intelligence briefings have been off the daily schedule. He has made no mention of the dramatic rebound in the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

Trump's only significant presidential action has been the abrupt firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday, which he announced on Twitter.

The General Services Administration, the usually low-key agency that manages the Washington bureaucracy, has refused to sign off on the transition, holding up funding and security briefings.

Biden's inauguration is on January 20.