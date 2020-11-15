News / World

Australian states urged to plan for return of international students

Xinhua
  16:53 UTC+8, 2020-11-15       0
The Australian government has asked the states and territories to come up with plans for the return of international students to the country.
Xinhua
  16:53 UTC+8, 2020-11-15       0

The Australian government has asked the states and territories to come up with plans for the return of international students to the country.

Dan Tehan, the Minister for Education, said on Sunday that state and territory governments have been told to draw up proposals for how they can fit international students into their hotel quarantine systems.

However, he reiterated that the tens of thousands of Australian citizens stranded overseas would remain the government's number one priority.

"Our priority is returning Australians and that will continue to be the case especially in the lead up to Christmas," Tehan told Sky News Australia.

"But we have asked state and territory governments to submit plans to us as to how they can bring in international students back."

The number of international arrivals to Australia is currently capped at approximately 6,000 per week to prevent hotel quarantine from being overwhelmed.

Victoria is expected to re-join the system within weeks after suppressing a second wave of COVID-19 infections, potentially increasing the cap by thousands.

Australia's international education industry, which was worth 40 billion Australian dollars per year (29 billion US dollars), has been devastated by the pandemic.

An estimated more than 10,000 jobs have been lost in the university sector, prompting criticism for the federal government for failing to provide additional support.

Tehan has repeatedly rejected the criticism, saying on Sunday that the government was doing everything possible to prevent job losses.

"If you look and take an assessment with comparable industries it is actually below the job losses we have seen in other industries more broadly across the nation," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     