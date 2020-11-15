Russian COVID-19 cases up 22,572 to 1,925,825

Russia registered 22,572 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from the all-time high of 22,702 the previous day, the country's COVID-19 response center said Sunday.

Russia registered 22,572 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from the all-time high of 22,702 the previous day, the country's COVID-19 response center said Sunday.

The national tally of cases has grown to 1,925,825, including 33,186 deaths and 1,439,985 recoveries, the center said in a statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, tallied 6,271 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total to 510,214.

The Russian capital has imposed a night-time curfew on food and entertainment facilities, and ordered university students to switch to distance learning. Large-scale public gatherings for cultural and entertainment events have also been banned.