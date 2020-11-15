News / World

Japanese business leaders welcome signing of RCEP trade pact

Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2020-11-15       0
Japanese business leaders on Sunday welcomed the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.
Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2020-11-15       0

Japanese business leaders on Sunday welcomed the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, expecting it to boost trade and investment in the Asia-Pacific region.

Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the Japan Business Federation known as Keidanren, said, "The signing is extremely significant toward realizing a free and open international economic order" at a time when some countries are becoming inward-looking amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to local media, the mega trade deal among 15 Asia-Pacific countries, covering about 46 percent of Japan's total trade, will be the country's first trade deal with both China, its largest trading partner, and South Korea, its third largest.

Under the deal, supply chains established by Japanese companies in Asia "will become more broad, effective and resilient," said Akio Mimura, chairman of Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ten member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand signed the RCEP on Sunday, launching the world's biggest free trade bloc.

Ken Kobayashi, chairman of the Japan Foreign Trade Council, told reporters that the trade deal is of great significance to Japan.

After signing the agreement, Japan's Trade Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said the 15 countries were seeking to wrap up domestic procedures and put the pact into effect "as quickly as possible."

Kajiyama believed that the pact will contribute to expanding Japan's exports of industrial and agricultural products to other Asian countries, and also to the establishment of free and fair economic rules in the region.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     