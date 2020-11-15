News / World

Virus casts shadow over Festival of Light

AFP
  21:47 UTC+8, 2020-11-15       0
Fear of the coronavirus and chronic pollution spoiled the party on Saturday as hundreds of millions of Indians celebrated the biggest Hindu holiday of the year.
AFP
  21:47 UTC+8, 2020-11-15       0
Virus casts shadow over Festival of Light
CFP

In Jaipur, India, locals light earthen lanterns to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights. 

Fear of the coronavirus and chronic pollution spoiled the party on Saturday as hundreds of millions of Indians celebrated the biggest Hindu holiday of the year.

Diwali is meant to be the Festival of Light, but the pandemic has clouded the future for many in the country of 1.3 billion.

Some people defiantly set off traditional firecrackers in Delhi in spite of a ban imposed because of sky-high pollution levels and markets were filled with holiday shoppers. But traders said COVID-19 had scared them off spending amidst the muted revelry.

With 8.7 million cases, India has the world’s highest coronavirus infection count behind the United States. About 130,000 people have died since February and Delhi is going through a new surge with nearly 8,000 new cases a day, which experts have blamed on Diwali crowds.

Engineer Rahul Randhawa, 27, returned from the United States expecting to see a toned down Diwali but found “the total opposite.”

“There are major jams on the street ... and there are huge crowds in markets,” he said.

However, the crowds are being selective. No crowds are allowed at sports events. Cinemas are open but remain empty. Restaurants say they are struggling to get people to come in.

Mahinder Kumar, who sells flowers outside the Jhandewala temple, one of the oldest in Delhi, said that normally there are huge queues for Diwali. “This year it’s nothing — almost empty.”

“Our business has been affected badly. We have hardly sold any flowers this year.”

The eight weeks up to Diwali can account for 40 percent of some traders’ annual business and it is considered an auspicious time to buy gold.

But the lights were off at Vineet Garg’s gold and jewelry store near central Connaught Place, despite an “open” sign.

“It is a waste of electricity to put the lights on,” he said. “People are not buying in shops. The business I am doing is online. They are too worried to have fun.”

In the commercial hub of Mumbai, markets were bustling with shoppers buying lights and food but shopkeepers said sales were no better than on an average day.

“It is a dull Diwali,” said Raju Harijan, 35, who has a food store in north Mumbai.

“Usually every year, sales would peak now but this year, even survival has become tough.”

Bank worker Sonam Choudhary said people were “scared” and “adjusting to the new normal.” She said families would celebrate “with all precautions.”

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, whose mother was Indian, were among world leaders to issue Diwali messages.

“May everyone be prosperous and healthy,” Modi told his 63.5 million Twitter followers.

But the government is struggling to kickstart an economy that is expected to shrink nearly 10 percent this year due to the pandemic.

The government this week announced incentives worth more than US$35 billion to boost employment, consumer demand, agriculture and manufacturing. Since May, it has spent about US$300 billion on stimulus measures.

But Garg said there would be no point putting the lights on in his jewelry store until a coronavirus vaccine is available to all.

“The new normal is all dark for now,” he said.

Choking not a great way to celebrate

Hundreds of millions of residents in India woke up on Sunday to toxic air following Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, after many revelers defied bans on using firecrackers to celebrate.

New Delhi was blanketed with a thick haze, with the average pollution level over nine times that considered safe by the World Health Organization.

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had banned the use and sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, but the policy has been difficult to implement.

Revelers in the capital let off huge amounts of fireworks prompting angry residents and environmentalists to complain on social media of breathing difficulties and stinging eyes.

“Our gods must be so happy today, that their followers burst firecrackers and choked the young ones to despair and death,” said Vimlendu Jha, the founder of non-profit environmental group Swechha.

But many defended firecrackers as an essential part of a religious tradition.

“Are you realizing how all of India, all places stood up in defiance against the cracker ban?” Tarun Vijay, a leader of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, tweeted.

“It’s like a form of Hindu-freedom battle cry.”

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
Twitter
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     