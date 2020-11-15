Denmark: No fresh mink-linked virus case

Denmark has not registered any new cases of humans infected with a so-called Cluster-5 mutated coronavirus strain from mink, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said.

AFP

Denmark has not registered any new cases of humans infected with a so-called Cluster-5 mutated coronavirus strain from mink, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said.

The country last week ordered the culling of millions of mink after finding that the mutated virus, which infected 12 people in August and September, showed decreased sensitivity to antibodies, potentially lowering the efficacy of future vaccines.

The State Serum Institute said random checks found no new cases of Cluster-5 in humans between October 12 and October 25.

The institute last week began genome sequencing of all positive coronavirus results registered in Northern Denmark, where most of the infected mink farms are.