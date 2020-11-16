News / World

Iran reports highest daily COVID-19 cases, deaths

Xinhua
  20:51 UTC+8, 2020-11-16       0
Iran on Monday registered 486 daily deaths over COVID-19 and 13,053 new cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily figures since the outbreak of the disease in the country.
Xinhua
  20:51 UTC+8, 2020-11-16       0

Iran on Monday registered 486 daily deaths over COVID-19 and 13,053 new cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily figures since the outbreak of the disease in the country on February 19.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said during her daily briefing that 3,133 of the newly infected patients were hospitalized.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 775,121 in Iran, where the epidemic has by now claimed 41,979 lives, said Lari.

The health official added that a total of 564,699 COVID-19 patients have recovered or been released from hospitals, with 5,677 in critical condition and still in intensive care units.

As of Monday, 5,545,444 laboratory tests for the novel coronavirus have been carried out in Iran, according to the spokeswoman.

The risk of infection is currently high in 27 Iranian provinces, she said.

On Saturday, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani announced new restrictions to be implemented in more than 100 cities across the country, seeking to deal with the current surge of the outbreak.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     