News / World

Germany reports 10,824 new COVID-19 cases as further restrictions loom

Xinhua
  21:30 UTC+8, 2020-11-16       0
New COVID-19 infections in Germany increased by 10,824 within one day, bringing the total to 801,327, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Monday.
Xinhua
  21:30 UTC+8, 2020-11-16       0

New COVID-19 infections in Germany increased by 10,824 within one day, bringing the total to 801,327, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Monday.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported last Monday was higher at 13,363, according to data from RKI, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention. The peak was reached last Friday with 23,542 recorded cases.

"The numbers are stabilizing a bit. But too slowly," German Chancellor Angela Merkel was quoted speaking at a committee meeting of her party — the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) — by the German Press Agency (dpa).

Germany entered a partial lockdown in November in reaction to the second COVID-19 wave and rising infection numbers. During the month-long lockdown, stricter contact restrictions apply and restaurants and bars are closed.

Merkel is scheduled to discuss current COVID-19 measures on Monday with minister presidents of Germany's federal states, possibly extending the tougher restrictions into December.

German media reported that the government proposed tougher contact restrictions including no private celebrations until Christmas as well as a general obligation to wear masks in schools and in the classroom.

According to an ongoing survey by the market research company YouGov, around 65 percent of German citizens support the government plans to tighten contact rules and generally limit private meetings to one additional household.

Coronavirus-related deaths in Germany increased by 62 on Monday to a total of 12,547. The number of COVID-19 patients who need intensive care treatment continued to rise to 3,385 by Sunday, the latest daily situation report from the RKI found.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, countries including Germany, France, China, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are racing to find a vaccine.

According to the website of the World Health Organization, as of November 12, there were 212 COVID-19 candidate vaccines being developed worldwide, and 48 of them were in clinical trials.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     