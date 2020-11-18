News / World

Hate crime in US hits highest level in 10 years

  00:16 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0
Hate crimes in the United States rose to the highest in more than a decade according to an FBI report on Monday.
Hate crimes in the US rose to the highest in more than a decade as federal officials also logged the highest number of hate-motivated killings since the FBI began collecting that data in the early 1990s, according to an FBI report on Monday.

There were 51 hate crime murders in 2019, which includes 22 people who were killed in a shooting that targeted Mexicans at a Walmart in the border city of El Paso, Texas, the report said.

The suspect in that August 2019 shooting, which left two dozen other people injured, was charged with state and federal crimes in what authorities said was an attempt to scare Hispanics into leaving the United States.

There were 7,314 hate crimes last year, up from 7,120 the year before — and approaching the 7,783 of 2008.

The FBI’s annual report defines hate crimes as those motivated by bias based on a person’s race, religion or sexual orientation, among other categories.

Some of the 2019 increases may be the result of better reporting by police departments, but law enforcement officials and advocacy groups don’t doubt that hate crimes are on the rise.

The Justice Department has for years been specifically prioritizing hate crime prosecutions.

The data also shows there was a nearly 7 percent increase in religion-based hate crimes, with 953 reports of crimes targeting Jews and Jewish institutions last year, up from 835 the year before.

The FBI said hate crimes against African Americans dropped to 1,930, from 1,943.

Anti-Hispanic hate crimes, however, rose to 527, from 485 in 2018. And hate crimes based on a person’s sexual orientation stayed stable.

Source: AP   Editor: Tang Shihui
