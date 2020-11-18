News / World

Japan's daily COVID-19 cases top 2,000 for 1st time

Xinhua
  18:50 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0
Japan on Wednesday reported 2,189 new COVID-19 cases, renewing a record number of daily infections and exceeding the 2,000-mark for the first time.
Xinhua
  18:50 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0

Japan on Wednesday reported 2,189 new COVID-19 cases, renewing a record number of daily infections and exceeding the 2,000-mark for the first time, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities.

The latest rise in cases brought the nation's total cases to 123,532, not including those connected to the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo earlier in the year.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at 1,945, with 12 new fatalities announced Wednesday. The death toll includes 13 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The health ministry also said there are currently 276 patients considered severely ill with ventilators or in intensive care units.

In Tokyo, the epicenter of Japan's outbreak, a record-high of 493 new cases were reported on Wednesday, with the capital's cumulative total reaching 35,722, the highest among the country's 47 prefectures.

As the number of new confirmed cases has continued to rise in the capital, the Tokyo metropolitan government is planning to raise its virus alert to the highest level, according to government sources.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     