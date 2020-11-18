Japan's daily COVID-19 cases top 2,000 for 1st time

Japan on Wednesday reported 2,189 new COVID-19 cases, renewing a record number of daily infections and exceeding the 2,000-mark for the first time.

Japan on Wednesday reported 2,189 new COVID-19 cases, renewing a record number of daily infections and exceeding the 2,000-mark for the first time, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities.

The latest rise in cases brought the nation's total cases to 123,532, not including those connected to the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo earlier in the year.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at 1,945, with 12 new fatalities announced Wednesday. The death toll includes 13 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The health ministry also said there are currently 276 patients considered severely ill with ventilators or in intensive care units.

In Tokyo, the epicenter of Japan's outbreak, a record-high of 493 new cases were reported on Wednesday, with the capital's cumulative total reaching 35,722, the highest among the country's 47 prefectures.

As the number of new confirmed cases has continued to rise in the capital, the Tokyo metropolitan government is planning to raise its virus alert to the highest level, according to government sources.