Turkey to impose new anti-coronavirus measures on Nov. 20

  18:53 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0
Turkey's new anti-coronavirus measures, including a series of partial lockdowns and new working hours of businesses, will be valid as of November 20.
Turkey's new anti-coronavirus measures, including a series of partial lockdowns and new working hours of businesses, will be valid as of November 20, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

Citizens aged 65 and above could only go outdoors between 10 am and 1 pm local time, and those under age 20 would be able to go out from 1 pm to 4 p.m, the ministry announced the details of the restrictions in a written statement.

A curfew would be imposed on weekends between 8 pm and 10 am until further notice, the ministry added.

Restaurants, cafes, shopping malls, and hairdressers would be operational from 10 am to 8 pm, while restaurants and cafes would only provide takeaway and delivery services, the statement noted.

The activities of local gaming halls, clubs, tea gardens, as well as soccer turf fields, will be suspended until a new decision, it added.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the new set of restrictions after a Cabinet meeting at a televised speech.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
