News / World

US regulators clear Boeing 737 MAX to fly again: FAA

AFP
  21:38 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0
US regulators on Wednesday cleared the Boeing 737 MAX to take to the skies again, ending its 20-month grounding after two fatal crashes.
AFP
  21:38 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0

US regulators on Wednesday cleared the Boeing 737 MAX to take to the skies again, ending its 20-month grounding after two fatal crashes.

The carrier's workhorse got the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration but will not fly right away.

Regulators in other countries also want to re-certify the plane. And the FAA said it must approve 737 MAX pilot training program revisions for each US airline operating the MAX.

The plane was grounded after two crashes that killed a total of 346 people last year. The company has since worked to fix a problem with a safety system that was supposed to keep the plane from stalling as it ascends. Instead it caused the noses of 737 MAX planes to point down and led to those crashes.

Source: AFP   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     