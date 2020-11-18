News / World

Brazil facing nightmare of second virus wave

AFP
  22:31 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0
After struggling for months to get its spiraling COVID-19 death toll under control, Brazil is now threatened by the nightmare of a second virus wave.
AFP
  22:31 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0
Brazil facing nightmare of second virus wave
AFP

A COVID-19-infected patient at the intensive care unit, in the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Monday.

After struggling for months to get its spiraling COVID-19 death toll under control, Brazil is now threatened by the nightmare scenario that has already shaken the United States and Europe: a second wave.

Brazil has been one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic, with more than 166,000 people killed — the highest number in the world after the United States.

After a seeming plateau, with more than 1,000 deaths a day from June to August, on a seven-day rolling average, the numbers had finally been falling in the country of 212 million people.

But after dropping to as low as 350 deaths per day early last week, the rolling average has risen above 400 again.

There is also a worrying trend in the number of hospitalizations.

Sao Paulo, the state hit hardest by the virus, registered an 18 percent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations last week.

That led the state government to put the brakes on its gradual exit from partial lockdown.

However, eight months after the pandemic reached the country, Brazilians are showing signs of fatigue with social distancing measures.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     