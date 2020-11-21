News / World

Trump's eldest son tests positive for coronavirus

Xinhua
  10:28 UTC+8, 2020-11-21       0
Donald Trump Jr., US President Donald Trump's eldest son, has tested positive for the coronavirus, local media reported on Friday.
Xinhua
  10:28 UTC+8, 2020-11-21       0

Donald Trump Jr., US President Donald Trump's eldest son, has tested positive for the coronavirus, local media reported on Friday.

"Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result," a spokesperson for Trump Jr. said.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," said the spokesperson.

Trump Jr. is the second of the president's children to test positive for the virus, following 14-year-old Barron Trump's diagnosis in early October.

Earlier Friday, White House aide Andrew Giuliani, also son of the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, announced he had tested positive for the virus.

The president and first lady Melania Trump also tested positive for COVID-19 in October.

The Trump administration has been criticized for its response to the pandemic, but the president himself has repeatedly underplayed the danger of the virus.

The United States reported more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases over the past week, a 26-percent increase over the previous week, according to latest data of the COVID Tracking Project.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     