A preliminary 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck northwest of Constitucion, Chile at 9:54pm local time on Saturday (0054 GMT on Sunday), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter, with a depth of 20.14 km, was initially determined to be at 34.6194 degrees south latitude and 73.0759 degrees west longitude.

There are no immediate reports of damage.