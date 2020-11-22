News / World

US CDC raises warning on cruise line travel to very high risk for coronavirus

Reuters
  11:18 UTC+8, 2020-11-22       0
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday it recommended that all people avoid cruise ship travel as the risk of COVID-19 on liners is very high.
Reuters
  11:18 UTC+8, 2020-11-22       0
US CDC raises warning on cruise line travel to very high risk for coronavirus
Reuters

Cruise ships are seen docked at Miami port as the tourism industry is affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Miami, Florida, US on March 26, 2020. 

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday it recommended that all people avoid cruise ship travel as the risk of COVID-19 on liners is very high.

The CDC advised passengers who decide to go on a cruise should get tested 3-5 days after their trip and stay home for 7 days after travel, even if they test negative. 

Last month, the agency issued a framework for a phased resumption of cruise ship operations after a no-sail order issued in March in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic was to expire.

The CDC said earlier that from March 1 through September 28, data showed "a total of 3,689 confirmed cases of COVID-19 or COVID-like illness cases on cruise ships and 41 deaths." 

Source: Reuters   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     