COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria exceed 120,000

  16:37 UTC+8, 2020-11-22       0
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has tripled in less than four weeks, reaching 120,697, official figures showed on Sunday morning.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has tripled in less than four weeks, reaching 120,697, official figures showed on Sunday morning.

The health ministry said 2,279 new cases, among 5,729 tests carried out, were registered in the last 24 hours.

At the same time, the death toll has risen to 2,820 after 42 patients died in the past 24 hours, while the number of recoveries from COVID-19 went up by 1,364 to 35,752, the ministry said.

It also said currently 6,193 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized with 408 in intensive care units.

The number of infected medical workers has reached 4,737, the ministry added.

Despite the upward trend in the spread of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, the authorities have so far refrained from introducing radical anti-epidemic measures.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
