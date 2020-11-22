News / World

Philippines reports 1,968 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  16:38 UTC+8, 2020-11-22       0
The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Sunday reported 1,968 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 418,818.
Xinhua
  16:38 UTC+8, 2020-11-22       0

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Sunday reported 1,968 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 418,818.

The DOH said 10,957 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 386,486. The death toll climbed to 8,123 after 43 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The Philippines has reported less than 2,000 new cases for 13 consecutive days.

The DOH, however, said there are still areas in the country that are seeing a rise in cases.

"We are at moderate risk already," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during an online briefing over the weekend, adding the DOH is vigilant and closely watching these areas with virus clusters.

"We need to remain vigilant and cautious because the virus is still around in our environment," she added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     