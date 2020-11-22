News / World

Malaysia reports 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Malaysia reported 1,096 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, bringing the national total to 54,775.
Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that six of the new cases are imported while 1,090 are local transmissions.

The majority of the new cases are from Selangor state, with 603 of the new cases reported in the state.

Three more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 335.

Another 1,104 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 41,597, or 75.9 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 12,843 active cases, 106 are being held in intensive care and 46 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
