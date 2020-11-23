News / World

@POTUS to transfer to Biden on Inauguration Day

Reuters
  00:48 UTC+8, 2020-11-23       0
Twitter and Facebook will transfer control of the @POTUS account to the Joe Biden administration on January 20, the social media companies said on Saturday.
Reuters
  00:48 UTC+8, 2020-11-23       0
@POTUS to transfer to Biden on Inauguration Day
Reuters

The illustration of Twitter and Facebook

Twitter and Facebook will transfer control of the @POTUS account to the Joe Biden administration on January 20, the social media companies said on Saturday.

The @POTUS account on both platforms is the official account of the President of the United States.

It is separate from the @realDonaldTrump Twitter account and the @DonaldTrump Facebook page that US President Donald Trump mostly uses to write his posts.

“Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021. As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records,” the company said.

The social media giants will also hand over other institutional handles — for the White House, vice president and first lady of the United States — on the same day.

“In 2017, we worked with both the Obama Administration and incoming Trump Administration to make sure the transition of their Facebook and Instagram accounts was seamless on January 20 and we expect to do the same here,” Facebook said.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Tang Shihui
Facebook
Twitter
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     