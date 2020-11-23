California governor in self-quarantine after exposure to coronavirus

California Governor Gavin Newsom disclosed Sunday night that he and his family were in quarantine after they were found being exposed to the novel coronavirus.

According to the governor's twitter, the family learned late Friday evening that they had contacted with a California Highway Patrol officer who had tested positive for COVID-19 and then they started quarantining for two weeks.

"Late Friday evening, @JenSiebelNewsom and I learned that 3 of our children had been exposed to an officer from the California Highway Patrol who had tested positive for COVID-19," Newsom tweeted. "Jen and I had no direct interaction with the officer and wish them a speedy recovery. Thankfully, the entire family tested negative today."

Moreover, local KABC news channel reported that a spokesman for the governor said one of his children may have been exposed to COVID-19 at school and the child began a 14-day quarantine "from the date of exposure."

Newsom, 53, has two sons and two daughters, ranging in age from four to 11.

According to the latest data released by the state government Sunday morning, California has reported 1,102,033 COVID-19 cases and 18,676 deaths.

A Los Angeles Times analysis found that California's average daily number of COVID-19 cases tripled in the last month, meaning that the pandemic conditions deteriorated dramatically around the state.

Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the United States with a population of more than 10 million, announced new coronavirus-related restrictions Sunday that will prohibit in-person dining for at least three weeks as cases rose at the start of the holiday season.