News / World

Finnish capital to shut high schools, ban public events

AFP
  19:37 UTC+8, 2020-11-24       0
Finland's capital will introduce tough new coronavirus restrictions, the city's mayor said on Tuesday, after a sharp uptick in coronavirus cases.
AFP
  19:37 UTC+8, 2020-11-24       0

Finland's capital will introduce tough new coronavirus restrictions, the city's mayor said on Tuesday, after a sharp uptick in coronavirus cases.

High schools, libraries and swimming pools will be closed and public events banned outright in Helsinki due to the "worrying" situation, Mayor Jan Vapaavuori told a press conference.

"We propose to use the full range of measures within the city's powers," Vapaavuori said, warning that health care and contact-tracing services were at risk of being overwhelmed.

He said further details of the restrictions, such as the date they will take effect, would be announced at the end of the week.

Large-scale infections in institutions such as care homes and homeless shelters in Helsinki in recent days have also demonstrated the need for stricter measures, Vapaavuori said, adding that "too many people" have been ignoring the recommendations so far.

Helsinki is currently under a light-touch regime of controls which include voluntary limits on private indoor events and recommended use of masks in some situations.

Restrictions on restaurants and bars, or on freedom of movement, will have to be introduced by central government.

On Monday, Prime Minister Sanna Marin warned that a new state of emergency could be declared if current regional measures are not effective. That would allow for a repeat of measures such as the blockade of the Helsinki region between March and April this year.

Juha Tuominen, head of the capital region's health authority, noted "a sizeable jump in infections" with 1,533 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the capital this week, compared to 992 the previous week.

Finland's nationwide incidence rate continues to be by far the lowest in the EU, with 69 new cases per 100,000 people detected in the last fortnight, although it has risen from the low forties at the start of November.

However the rate in and around the capital is currently significantly higher, at 155.8 new cases per 100,000 population.

Source: AFP   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     