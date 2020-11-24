News / World

Australia 'on track' to provide coronavirus vaccines in March 2021: health minister

Xinhua
  19:43 UTC+8, 2020-11-24       0
Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt has declared that the country is "on track" to start administering coronavirus vaccines in March 2021.
Xinhua
  19:43 UTC+8, 2020-11-24       0

Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt has declared that the country is "on track" to start administering coronavirus vaccines in March 2021.

Hunt on Tuesday welcomed the announcement from drugmaker AstraZeneca that its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with Oxford University, was up to 90 percent effective.

"The news from overseas means that we are on track for first vaccines in March. So that will obviously start with the health workers, and, if approvals are granted, for the elderly," he said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"And our expectation is that all Australians who seek it will be given access to a free vaccine on a voluntary basis during the course of 2021," he added.

Hunt and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in September announced that the Australian government had reached a deal with AstraZeneca for 33.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"And so that means we have a pathway to, not just a COVID-safe Australia, but a fully safe Australia, a return to normal," he said.

In addition, he said that currently no Australians were on ventilators in hospital due to COVID-19, adding, "It says that Australians are winning. We haven't won yet because this disease is still abroad internationally."

"We're still on the watch every day for community transmission, but Australians have done an incredible job in what I think has been our finest year since the Second World War," he said.

As of Tuesday afternoon there had been 27,848 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, and the number of new cases in last 24 hours was 13, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

The department also said that the numbers of locally and overseas acquired cases in the last seven days were 10 and 82 respectively.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
AstraZeneca
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     