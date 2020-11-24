News / World

Russia's COVID-19 shot proves 95% effective

AFP
  23:51 UTC+8, 2020-11-24       0
Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine shows 95 percent effectiveness according to a second interim analysis of clinical trial data according to a statement on Tuesday.
AFP
  23:51 UTC+8, 2020-11-24       0
Russias COVID-19 shot proves 95% effective
AFP

In this file photo taken on September 10, 2020 a nurse prepares to inoculate volunteer Ilya Dubrovin, 36, with Russia’s new coronavirus vaccine in a post-registration trials at a clinic in Moscow.

Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine shows 95 percent effectiveness according to a second interim analysis of clinical trial data.

The two-dose vaccine will be available on international markets for less than US$10 per dose and will be free for Russian citizens.

It can be stored between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius, instead of the sub-freezing temperatures some other vaccines need.

The calculations were based on preliminary data 42 days after the first dose, Russia’s Health Ministry, the state-run Gamaleya research center and the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement on Tuesday.

The vaccine was 91.4 percent effective 28 days after the first dose, based on 39 cases.

Forty-two days later, after a second dose, data showed “an efficacy of the vaccine above 95 percent.”

According to the statement, 22,000 volunteers had been vaccinated with the first dose and more than 19,000 with both doses.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     