News / World

Shinzo Abe admits lavish party faces probe

Reuters
  23:53 UTC+8, 2020-11-24       0
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe acknowledged on Tuesday his office is being investigated for questionable expenses linked to a dinner party it hosted for his supporters.
Reuters
  23:53 UTC+8, 2020-11-24       0
Shinzo Abe admits lavish party faces probe
AFP

Shinzo Abe

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged yesterday his office is being investigated for questionable expenses linked to a dinner party it hosted for his supporters ahead of an annual cherry blossom viewing party.

Abe was responding to reports that the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors’ Office has been interviewing his aides. None of his aides or supporters have yet been arrested.

The scandal involves a 2018 annual dinner party for which Abe’s guests paid 5,000 yen (US$48).

Opposition lawmakers said that was too low for a party at an upscale Tokyo hotel, and that Abe’s office covered the difference without declaring it.

Abe has denied any wrongdoing. He stepped down in mid-September, citing health concern.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     