News / World

South Korea sex abuse group leader jailed for 40 years

AFP
  16:00 UTC+8, 2020-11-26       0
The mastermind of a notorious online sex abuse ring was jailed for 40 years in South Korea on Thursday.
AFP
  16:00 UTC+8, 2020-11-26       0
South Korea sex abuse group leader jailed for 40 years
Imaginechina

Cho Ju-bin, leader of South Korea's online sexual blackmail ring, walks out of a police station as he is transferred to prosecutors' office for further investigation in Seoul, South Korea, on March 25, 2020. 

The mastermind of a notorious online sex abuse ring was jailed for 40 years in South Korea on Thursday.

Cho Ju-bin, a 25-year-old college graduate, ran a group that blackmailed women and girls, including minors, into filming and sending sexual content. This was then posted in pay-to-view chatrooms on messaging app Telegram.

Cho was in charge of the group from last May to February this year, blackmailing 74 people, 16 of whom were underage.

"The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims," the Seoul Central District Court was quoted by Yonhap news agency as saying, adding that he had caused "irreparable harm."

Considering the seriousness of the crimes, the large number of victims and the extent of the damage Cho's group has inflicted, he would "have to be isolated from society for a long time," the court added.

The 40-year verdict was short of the lifetime imprisonment sought by prosecutors. Both they and Cho have one week to appeal.

Five people who helped Cho run the criminal ring received jail terms ranging from seven to 15 years.

The case has reignited a national conversation over the seriousness with which digital sex crimes are taken in South Korea.

The illegal sharing of sexual content is a widespread problem in the hyper-connected country, and in the past critics have accused the authorities of being too lenient on such crimes.

Last year the government began running a 24-hour watchdog team to catch illegally shared material.

In one high-profile case, K-pop star Jung Joon-young was convicted of filming and distributing sex videos without the consent of his female partners. He is serving a five-year jail term.

South Korean women have taken to the streets previously over so-called spycams — cameras hidden in public places such as schools and toilets to secretly record women.

Tens of thousands of women demonstrated in Seoul in 2018, demanding stronger government action on the issue.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     