News / World

US Thanksgiving Day online sales hit record high, still shy of expectations

Xinhua
  08:29 UTC+8, 2020-11-28       0
The record-making sales failed to meet Adobe Analytics' forecast of US$6 billion as the raging pandemic has left people's savings rate at a higher level.
Xinhua
  08:29 UTC+8, 2020-11-28       0
US Thanksgiving Day online sales hit record high, still shy of expectations
AFP

Costumers look through the window of a seasonal store in Bryant Park in New York on Thanksgiving ahead of Black Friday on November 26, 2020.

US consumers' online spending made a new record high of US$5.1 billion on Thanksgiving Day with a year-on-year growth of 21.5 percent, according to the data issued by Adobe Analytics.

However, the record-making sales failed to meet Adobe Analytics' forecast of US$6 billion as some retailers rolled out promotions in mid-October and the raging pandemic has left people's savings rate at a higher level.

Heavy discounts and aggressive promotions since early November succeeded at having consumers loosen their string of wallets earlier, according to Taylor Schreiner, director with Adobe Digital Insights.

Statistics with Adobe Analytics showed that nearly 50 percent of online spending was on purchase of smartphones, and retailers with curbside pickup service had a much higher conversion rate of traffic to their websites.

Online sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday would reach US$10.3 billion and US$12.7 billion, respectively, according to the forecast by Adobe Analytics.

"This year's Black Friday won't have as much 'door-busting' as per usual. Retailers are pushing deals up and promising Black Friday deals to last for 'all of November and December'," said Adobe Analytics.

US consumers' online spending on Black Friday could exceed that on following Cyber Monday as store capacity limits amid COVID-19 will turn many consumers away at the door and pull them online, according to Adobe Analytics.

Foot traffic at Macy's flagship store, Saks Fifth Avenue and other retailers' stores in New York is apparently lower than that in the same time of 2019 with very few lines spotted on Friday morning.

Foot traffic in retail stores will drop 22 percent to 25 percent year on year during the six-week-long holiday shopping season in 2020, according to an earlier forecast by retail analytics provider ShopperTrak.

Still, the National Retail Federation (NRF) said US holiday sales in the last two months of 2020 would grow 3.6 percent to 5.2 percent year on year, reaching US$755.3 billion to US$766.7 billion.

Meanwhile, the NFR said US online sales and other non-store sales would increase 20 percent to 30 percent year on year in the range of US$202.5 billion to US$218.4 billion in November and December, which is higher than US$189.1 billion projected by Adobe Analytics.

The shift to digital will be permanent and mall-traffic and department-store visits will be challenged going forward, said Robert Samuels, consumer analyst with UBS Global Wealth Management.

The share of US e-commerce industry in total retail sales will likely rise further from current range of 10 percent to 15 percent as consumers may be reluctant to return to the store, said Samuels in a recent note.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Adobe
UBS
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     