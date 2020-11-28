News / World

London Zoo to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown ends in England

Xinhua
  21:39 UTC+8, 2020-11-28       0
London Zoo is set to re-open when England ends its second national COVID-19 lockdown on December 2, the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), which runs the zoo, has announced.
Xinhua
  21:39 UTC+8, 2020-11-28       0

London Zoo, one of the British capital's top visitor attractions, is set to re-open when England ends its second national COVID-19 lockdown on December 2, the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), which runs the zoo, has announced.

With 36 acres (0.15 square km) of nature and wildlife to explore, plus stringent COVID-safety measures in place, the zoo will become a festive wonderland from December 2 to January 3 next year, no matter which COVID-19 tier London is placed in, said the ZSL.

"We know that Christmas is an important time for many of our visitors, and when we reopen our gates it will be to an outdoor wonderland of nature and wildlife," said Kathryn England, chief operating officer at London Zoo.

England is currently under a month-long national lockdown. According to British Health Secretary Matt Hancock, most of England will face harsh coronavirus restrictions in a new three-tier system when the lockdown ends next week, with London being listed in Tier Two.

Another 16,022 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,589,301, according to official figures released Friday.

The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 521 to 57,551, the data showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     