News / World

Even after COVID-19 vaccine availability, masks here to stay: India's health research body chief

Xinhua
  16:26 UTC+8, 2020-11-29       0
The head of India's top health research body Indian Council of Medical Research has said health protocols to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will stay for a long time.
Xinhua
  16:26 UTC+8, 2020-11-29       0

The head of India's top health research body Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Balram Bhargava has said health protocols to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will stay for a long time and people will have to keep wearing masks even after a vaccine is available.

"Even after the vaccine is brought, the use of mask will stay to prevent COVID-19. It works like a vaccine. So it may have to be used for a long time," Bhargava was quoted as having said while speaking at a webinar titled Changing paradigms in COVID-19 management at Lucknow's King George Medical University on Saturday.

He said masks play an important role in keeping people safe especially those who have recovered from the infection.

"Mask is like a fabric vaccine. We can not ignore the contribution made by masks in stopping the spread of COVID-19. We are working on vaccines, five candidates are undergoing trial in India. Out of these, two are being developed by India while three are from abroad. But vaccines won't be enough to end COVID-19. We will have to keep following health and safety protocols," he said.

India is still in the grip of COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday morning the federal health ministry said the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 9,392,919 and the death toll has risen to 136,696.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     