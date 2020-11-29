News / World

Germany records 14,611 new COVID-19 cases

Germany reported 14,611 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national total to 1,042,700, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Sunday.
The country's death toll increased by 158 to 16,123, the data from the RKI's COVID-19 Dashboard showed.

A total of 3,888 cases are in the intensive care units as of November 28, the RKI said in its latest situation report, noting that the increase in ICU cases has slowed down slightly since mid-November.

To cope with rising COVID-19 infection rates, German federal and state governments decided last week to extend a partial lockdown until December 20.

