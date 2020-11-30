British Foreign Secretary expresses concern about situation in Iran after killing of nuclear scientist

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Sunday expressed concern over the situation in Iran and the wider region after the assassination of one of Iran's top nuclear scientists.

"We do want to see de-escalation of tensions," said Raab when he was speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday program.

On Friday, high-ranking Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated near the country's capital city of Tehran by "armed terrorists," according to the Iranian Ministry of Defense.

Strongly condemning the attack, the European Union called it a "criminal act," according to media reports.

"We're still waiting to see the full facts of what's happened in Iran, but I would say that we stick to the rule of international humanitarian law, which is very clear against targeting civilians," said Raab.