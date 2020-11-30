Los Angeles County to begin lockdown on Monday

US most populous Los Angeles County will impose a lockdown on Monday, urging its 10 million residents to stay home as the three-week "safer at home" order requires.

US most populous Los Angeles County will impose a lockdown on Monday, urging its 10 million residents to stay home as the three-week "safer at home" order requires.

The mandatory order bans all public and private gatherings of people from different households, exempting religious services and protest. In addition, a 10 pm-to-5 am curfew with the exception of essential workers will be imposed.

Health officials in Los Angeles County issued the order on Friday, citing the skyrocketing confirmed COVID-19 cases.