Over 4,000 people displaced after Indonesia's Ili Lewotolok volcano erupts

A total of 4,628 people have been displaced after the Ili Lewotolok volcano in Lembata district of Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province erupted, authorities said on Monday.

The Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said the evacuees were moved to seven evacuation points, namely 3,672 people in the old district office, 338 in the regional civil service office, 287 in Tapolangu, 148 in the Ankara hall, 140 in Central Lewoleba village, 28 in the Harnus field, and 15 in Baopana village.

Officers have set up public kitchens and health service centers, as well as providing clean water for the evacuees.

Currently, they still face shortage of evacuation tents, baby and toddler necessities, masks, blankets, sleeping tools, tarpaulins, and trauma healing for children.

On Sunday, Ili Lewotolok erupted for 10 minutes, spewing a column of ash 4,000 meters to the sky.

After the eruption, the Indonesian Agency for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) has raised Ili Lewotolok's status from Caution to Alert, the third-highest level in the country's four-tiered alert system.

The agency has recommended that residents or tourists not carry out any activity in the danger zone within a radius of 4 km from the summit, and keep away from the river that originates from this mountain.

PVMBG also suggested that residents or tourists wear masks to avoid respiratory problems caused by volcanic ash.