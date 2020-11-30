News / World

Over 4,000 people displaced after Indonesia's Ili Lewotolok volcano erupts

Xinhua
  19:49 UTC+8, 2020-11-30       0
A total of 4,628 people have been displaced after the Ili Lewotolok volcano in Lembata district of Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province erupted, authorities said on Monday.
Xinhua
  19:49 UTC+8, 2020-11-30       0

A total of 4,628 people have been displaced after the Ili Lewotolok volcano in Lembata district of Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province erupted, authorities said on Monday.

The Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said the evacuees were moved to seven evacuation points, namely 3,672 people in the old district office, 338 in the regional civil service office, 287 in Tapolangu, 148 in the Ankara hall, 140 in Central Lewoleba village, 28 in the Harnus field, and 15 in Baopana village.

Officers have set up public kitchens and health service centers, as well as providing clean water for the evacuees.

Currently, they still face shortage of evacuation tents, baby and toddler necessities, masks, blankets, sleeping tools, tarpaulins, and trauma healing for children.

On Sunday, Ili Lewotolok erupted for 10 minutes, spewing a column of ash 4,000 meters to the sky.

After the eruption, the Indonesian Agency for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) has raised Ili Lewotolok's status from Caution to Alert, the third-highest level in the country's four-tiered alert system.

The agency has recommended that residents or tourists not carry out any activity in the danger zone within a radius of 4 km from the summit, and keep away from the river that originates from this mountain.

PVMBG also suggested that residents or tourists wear masks to avoid respiratory problems caused by volcanic ash.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     