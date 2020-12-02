News / World

WHO recommends masks indoors if ventilation poor

AFP
  20:43 UTC+8, 2020-12-02       0
The WHO on Wednesday recommended wearing facemasks when indoors with other people, if the ventilation has been deemed inadequate, in an update to its COVID-19 guidance on masks.
AFP
  20:43 UTC+8, 2020-12-02       0

The World Health Organization on Wednesday recommended wearing facemasks when indoors with other people, if the ventilation has been deemed inadequate, in an update to its COVID-19 guidance on masks.

The new recommendations apply in areas of known or suspected cluster or community transmission of the new coronavirus.

"WHO advises that the general public should wear a non-medical mask in indoor (eg shops, shared workplaces, schools) or outdoor settings where physical distancing of at least one meter cannot be maintained," the new guidance says.

"If indoors, unless ventilation has been assessed to be adequate, WHO advises that the general public should wear a non-medical mask, regardless of whether physical distancing of at least one meter can be maintained."

The UN health agency also urged people not to wear masks during vigorous physical activity, and not to use masks with valves, saying they bypassed the filtration function of the facemask.

In its fourth update on mask guidance during the pandemic — the last was in August — the WHO called for wider use in health care settings, especially in areas plagued by infection clusters or community transmission.

In such cases, the WHO recommended "universal masking for all persons (staff, patients, visitors, service providers and others) within the health facility (including primary, secondary and tertiary care levels; outpatient care; and long-term care facilities)."

It also called for the wearing of masks by inpatients when physical distancing of at least one meter cannot be maintained or when patients were outside of their care areas.

More generally, the WHO continued to advise anyone suspected of having COVID-19 or awaiting test results to wear a medical mask when around others.

As for face shields, WHO said they "provide a level of eye protection only and should not be considered as an equivalent to masks" when it came to protection against respiratory droplets.

The organization said however that if masks were not available, or if people had difficulty wearing a non-medical mask — for example people with cognitive, respiratory or hearing impairments — then face shields may be considered as an alternative.

"If face shields are to be used, ensure proper design to cover the sides of the face and below the chin," the guidance said.

Source: AFP   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     